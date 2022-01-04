By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministry of education and sports has cautioned schools against hiding covid 19 cases.

This comes days to reopening of schools after close to two years of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The caution also follows cases of concealing of cases by many schools before the last closure which saw a high number of learners return to their respective homes infected.

The minister of state for education and sports Hamson Dennis Obua says if there are any signs and symptoms, cases should be reported promptly to the nearest health units and the necessary procedures followed to ensure the virus does not spread.