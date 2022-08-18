By Catherine Ageno

The M23 movement has refuted accusations by the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature, (ICCN), of shelling and “significantly” damaging a hydropower plant at a national park.

The European Union and the conservation Institute have indicated in a statement on Twitter that M23 was responsible for the bombs that may have hit its new Rwanguba hydroelectric plant on the morning of Tuesday.

The rebels are said to have used heavy weapons to shell Virunga National Park during deadly clashes with the army in Rutshuru territory in eastern DR Congo.

However, M23 Movement political Spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka has equally denounced and condemned the act.

Kanyuka says ICCN and all of its facilities are not military targets, therefore are not subject of any attacks from the Congolese Revolutionary Army.

“The M23, facilitated the construction of Matebe hydroelectric plant to cater for the inadequate supply of electricity to our population, as the Kinshasa’s Government had failed to provide the populations with permanent good quality electricity. We cannot dream for a second to take on this valuable project”, he said in a statement.

He added that to do so would be an attack on the fruits of M23 labour that are extremely beneficial to their families too.