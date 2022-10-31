By Mike Sebalu

The M23 movement has hit back at the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo – MONUSCO, accusing it of failing in its mandate to restore peace in the country.

This comes a day after fresh fighting erupted between the Congolese government soldiers and the M23 rebels, displacing hundreds of Congolese nationals in the North Kivu province.

In a press statement, M23 movement political spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka described a tweet by MONUSCO condemning the violence as an irresponsible reaction.

Kanyuka says that instead of condemning the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo – FARDC and its allies that have been using tanks against the civilian populations in their area, MONUSCO hypocritically tried to shift the blame on the M23 movement, which went to silence the heavy guns in order to protect the civilian population.

He adds that while the M23 is committed to the peaceful resolution of the conflict, they will react for the sole purpose of protecting the civilian population and their belongings.