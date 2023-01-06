By Andrew Bagala & Robert Muhereza

M23 rebels are advancing towards the Uganda border at Ishasha in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The border is the last remaining uncaptured supply route linking Uganda to Goma city in DRC.

Congolese nationals fleeing fighting in the DRC have told Daily Monitor that the M23 rebels captured Nyamilima Township and four other villages which are just 19 kilometers away from the Ishasha border.

The Kanungu Depty RDC Gad Ahimbisibwe says they have received information that M23 rebels are indeed advancing towards Uganda.

He appeals to local residents in the borders to avoid hosting fleeing refugees in their homes because they might be a security and health threat.

This comes days after the East African Community Standby Force announced that the rebels would withdraw from Rumagambo, Kisigari, and Rugari towns, which had been captured by the rebels by yesterday.

It is however not clear if this withdrawal has been effected.

More details in today’s copy of the Daily Monitor