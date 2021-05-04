By Juliet Nalwooga

The minister for the presidency Esther Mbayo has revealed that all is set for the presidential swearing-in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni for the sixth term.

The ceremony scheduled for next week on May 12th will take place at the Kololo independence grounds.

Addressing journalists at the media center, Mbayo says a total of 4,042 guests have been invited for the swearing ceremony which will run under the theme, “securing the future.”

This is in contradiction to the covid-19 standard operating procedures and measures which currently restrict the number of public gatherings to 200.

According to Mbayo, Museveni has also invited 42 Heads of State to grace the ceremony out of which 21 have so far confirmed attendance.

Among the invited are former presidential candidates in January general elections, 17 delegates from each district, and MPS elect, a few religious and cultural leaders among others.

According to the Electoral Commission results, President Museveni won the January election by 58.38%.