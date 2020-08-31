

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has asked Buganda Road court to issue an arrest warrant against Kyadondo East MP also NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu for allegedly lying about his age.

According to the documents filed before court’s registry, Kyangulanyi is wanted to answer charges relating to making a false declaration before a passport control officer by stating that he was born in 1982 yet there is un rebutted evidence which proves that he was born in 1980.

According to the evidence allegedly obtained from UNEB, Makerere University by Mabirizi, Kyagulanyi indicates on his academic papers at O’level, A’level and University transcript that he was born in 1980.

However Mabirizi in his complaint states that in 2017 Kyagulanyi falsely obtained registration on parliamentary website through giving false information that he was born in 1982 and that he was 36 years of age where as not .

Mabirizi now says as a concerned Ugandan, he wants to block Kyagulanyi’s pending presidential nomination and participation in politics for subsequent 7 years if court agrees to convict him as a liar.

Buganda Road court chief magistrate Miriam Akello Ayo is yet to peruse Mabirizi’s complaint and see if it merits the issuing of a warrant of arrest.