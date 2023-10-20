Uganda Citizens Movement doubled (Sauti ya Wanainchi) led by Elton Joseph Mabirizi, a former Presidential Candidate, wants the Electoral Commission to organize a referendum on federal system of governance instead of preparing for general elections which he says are not transparent.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Friday, Mabirizi noted that in Uganda, elections do not have value, noting that elected leaders no longer focus on service delivery.

He said that federal system is the way to go since it will enable regions to work on specific issues affecting them which will enhance quick socioeconomic development.

Mabirizi revealed that they have started mobilizing masses including religious and cultural leaders, telling them the need to have a federal system of governance.

“We are not advocating for presidential elections. We are looking for referendum, that’s why we have reached out to different entities and leaders because they have authority to pass out resolutions that can give us a federal system in Uganda.” Mabirizi said on Friday.

He further implored Ugandans to change their perspective of thinking that the federal system government is for Buganda region alone, explaining that it can be practiced in all regions for development