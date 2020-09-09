Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has petitioned the East African Court of Justice challenging the appointment of the new Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and his Deputy Richard Buteera saying the procedure leading to the said appointments was marred by irregularities.

Mabirizi in his petition wants the said appointments quashed on grounds that their appointment was closed to the public and yet the report of the Parliamentary Appointments Committee was never presented to the Parliamentary plenary for debate and voting.

Mabirizi accuses Owiny-Dollo of discriminating the self-representing litigants and using scare tactics towards parties demanding for their rights in Court.

Concerning Justice Buteera, Mabirizi alleges that he was nominated to the position of the Deputy Chief Justice which was not vacant at the time of nomination, approval and appointment.

The petitioner alleges that the Judicial Service Commission has never declared the position of Deputy Chief Justice vacant, never advertised it and never conducted interviews and never selected candidates for the same.

He now wants the East African court to declare that such actions are unlawful.