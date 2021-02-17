By Juliet Nalwooga

The National Unity Platform party (NUP) has clarified that lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi is not part of their legal team.

This week, the Supreme Court Justices fixed 23rd February as the date to hear an application filed by Mabirizi seeking an order compelling the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo to excuse himself from hearing an application filed by NUP’s president Robert Kyagulanyi challenging Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

However responding to the development, Kyagulanyi revealed that even though as a party they welcome new ideas, they have a robust legal team and Mabirizi is NOT part of them.

Earlier on, however, Kyagulanyi noted that they want Justice Owiny Dollo off their presidential petition case since he was previously hired as a personal lawyer representing Museveni in the 2006 presidential election petition filed against him by his then-rival Retired Colonel Dr Kiiza Besigye.

Mabirizi says he has citizenry duties to protect the constitution, promote rule of law and fight abuse of authority.