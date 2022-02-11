By Ruth Anderah

The Kampala High Court has summoned lawyer Male Mabirizi to appear and explain why he shouldn’t be sent to prison for contempt of court.

In the notice signed by Judge Musa Ssekaana, Mabirizi is required to appear before his court today at 3 pm.

The order arises from an application filed by the Attorney General seeking to send Mabirizi to prison for contempt of court for the alleged continued use of his Twitter handle @MaleMabiriziHKK and Facebook page the Uganda Peoples’ interests to attack judicial officers.

On January 27th, Justice Ssekaana ordered Mabirizi to pay a fine of Shs300 million for contempt of court following posts on his social media platforms attacking Civil Division Judge Phillip Odoki.

This was after Odoki had dismissed Mabirizi’s application that sought to restrain Capital Markets Authority- CMA from extending the MTN IPO window and listing their shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange on grounds that the company was not well incorporated in the country.

The Attorney General then filed an application for contempt of Court which was heard and granted by Ssekaana.