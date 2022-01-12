By Ruth Anderah

City Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has threatened to institute fresh criminal charges of giving false information and obtaining registration by false pretense against former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

According to Mabirizi, he is filing the case today January 12th, at Nakawa magistrates court.

The charges are relating to Kyagulanyi’s driving permit based on a letter to Mabirizi by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works and Transport that he gave his date of birth as 2nd February 1982 instead of 2nd February 1980 as it is indicated on his academic papers.

Mabirizi says the offenses were committed in the year 2017 at Kyambogo Ministry of Works and Transport Permit offices.