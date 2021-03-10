By Ruth Anderah

The Spokesperson of Judicial Service Commission Marian Theresa Nabulya has admitted receiving Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi’s petition seeking to remove the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo from office.

According to Article 144 of the Constitution, a judicial officer may be removed from office only for inability to perform the functions of his or her office arising from infirmity of the body or mind, misbehavior or misconduct or incompetence.

The same law shows that there will be a tribunal appointed which will recommend to the President that the judicial officer be removed from office on the said four grounds.

Mabirizi’s petition arises from the recent withdrawal of presidential election petition by Kyagulanyi who wanted to overturn Museveni’s January 14th victory from the general elections on grounds that he had committed several electoral offenses.

During the proceedings, Mabirizi who was not a party to the case asked Owiny-Dollo to step aside claiming that he was once president Museveni’s lawyer.