By Ritah Kemigisa

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has strongly condemned the attack against police officers, manning the traffic checkpoint in Luwero Dstrict.

Preliminary information gathered indicates that at around 12pm on Monday, a group of assailants armed with machetes, attacked traffic officers at a checkpoint at Kiwumpa village and injured PC Josephat Twinamatsiko whom they cut on the head and face and killed his colleague PC Ronald Busingye.

The IGP says the motive of the violent attack and murder is not yet established.

He however says it appears the criminals were targeting guns for robbery because the other traffic officers, who were not armed, were not attacked.

According to the police chief, the tragic incident is a stark reminder of the hazards police officers face, in their efforts to protect the public and keep citizens safe.

He has meanwhile vowed to apprehend and bring to book the assailants involved.