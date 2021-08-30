By Ambrose Musasizi

The machete killings in Masaka, Lwengo, Bukomansimbi and Lyantonde have now spread to neighbouring districts of Rakai and Kyotera.

Two people have now been killed, identified as Silver Ssekalaala a resident of Kijjumba village in Rakai, and Sulaight Ssekanjako a resident of Kololo cell in Mutukula town council in Kyotera.

Ssekalala was killed on Sunday while Ssekanjako was hit at 7:30 pm on Saturday on his way home.

Meanwhile, police also registered two killings in Lwengo and Masaka city at the weekend.

The southern region police spokesperson Mohamed Nsubuga identified the deceased as Henry Kiremba 81 yrs and Maria Nakato 80 years.

Atleast 25 people have been killed in the greater Masaka region in the last Month brining the death toll to 27.