By Dan Wandera

Security has been tightened in Nakaseke District after a machete-wielding gang attacked the Chinese Stone Quarry Company, disarmed police guards and disappeared with guns last night.

Savana Region Police Spokesperson Issa Semwogerere confirms the raid at Jui Zhou Stone Quarry Company located at Lule zone in Semuto Subcounty where two police officers were severely injured after being disarmed.

He says the police officers were overpowered and two guns were stolen.

A cordon and search operation by security in areas of Semuto village has recovered one of the guns, broken money safe and two suspects arrested.

The operation also recovered a Premio vehicle Reg.UAY325N suspected to have been used by the thugs including a mobile phone robbed from one of the police officers injured during the attack.

According to leaders in Nakaseke District, the attack on the Chinese owned quarry Company is not the first and that there have been other isolated cases of armed robbery cases that are on the increase in Nakaseke including the robbery at the different mobile money shops and boda boda cycles in Nakaseke District.

Semuto Town Council LC3 Chairperson Richard Kizito says the thugs took away an unspecified amount of money from the Chinese Company.

Paul Lutamaguzi the Nakaseke South Member of Parliament said acts of armed robbery including cattle theft are on the increase in areas of Nakaseke.

Meanwhile, the state minister for internal affairs Gen David Muhoozi is this afternoon expected to present a statement to parliament on the security situation in the Greater Masaka region, where similar attacks have left at least 30 people dead in a space of just one month.