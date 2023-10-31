The hearing of a case in which nine suspects are accused of kidnapping and killing Susan Magara was adjourned on Tuesday after the accused told the judge that they were too hungry to follow court proceedings.

Through their respective defense attorneys, the suspects informed presiding Judge Alex Ajiji that Monday’s court ended past 5 p.m. and that due to heavy traffic, they arrived at Luzira Prison late and missed their evening meals.

They also stated that they were unable to have breakfast on Tuesday morning, explaining that they were therefore unable to stand in the dock and follow court proceedings.

Justice Ajiji agreed with the suspects’ lawyers to adjourn the hearing until Wednesday, November 1, observing that the right to food is paramount and that a hungry person cannot follow proceedings.

So far, ten witnesses have testified in the case, including CMI investigator Frank Nyakairu, who recently pinned the suspects for allegedly using eighteen (18) sim cards to demand a ransom from Susan Magara’s family in 2018 before her subsequent murder.