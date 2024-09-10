High Court Judge Alex Ajiji has dismissed a request by nine people accused of participating in the kidnap and murder of Kampala businesswoman Susan Magara to have him step aside from hearing the case. The suspects claimed that Judge Ajiji was biased against their lawyers, preventing them from adequately representing their views.

In his ruling, Judge Ajiji rejected these claims, stating that the suspects were merely attempting to delay the trial. He noted that the case had been ongoing for several years and that the their (suspects) tactics were hindering the pursuit of justice.

The nine suspects, including Lubega Yusuf, Wasswa Hussein, Sali Muzamir, Kyewolya Abubakar, Kisalita Muhammad, Kato Hassan Miro, Bukenya Ismaeal, Buvumbo Musa Abasi, and Nakandi Hajjarah, are accused of kidnapping Magara in February 2018 and demanding a ransom of 200,000 US dollars (Shs700 million) from her family. Despite receiving the ransom, the suspects allegedly went on to murder Magara in Wakiso district.

According to the prosecution, the suspects met at Usafi Mosque in January 2018 to plan their crime. They allegedly targeted Magara and kidnapped her from Lungujja as she was returning home.

The suspects are accused of holding Magara captive at Amir Bukenya’s home in Konge II Makindye, where they cut off her two fingers to pressure her family to pay the ransom. After receiving the ransom, they allegedly suffocated Magara with a plastic bag.

The trial has heard testimony from 22 witnesses and is scheduled to continue on September 11, 2024.