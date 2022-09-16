Bamwesigye Willis, 35, has been arraigned before court for allegedly defrauding Shs450 million from grade one Magistrate, Dorothy Bagyenyi.

Willis Bamwesigye Mbabazi, a businessman and resident of Nabweru, also ex-lover to the magistrate has appeared before Buganda Road Court grade one Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza for obtaining money by false pretense.

It’s alleged that between the years 2019 and 2021 within Kampala city with intent to defraud her-worship Dorothy Bagyenyi, the suspect obtained Shs450 million by falsely pretending to sell her land situated in Masheruka, Sheema district.

He has been remanded until September 23, 2022, when he will re-appear for mention of the case.