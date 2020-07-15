By Juliet Kigongo

The judiciary has interdicted the Amolatar magistrate for absenteeism and unsatisfactory performance of his duties.

Nasur Magomu has been interdicted by the Acting Chief Registrar, Tom Chemutai to pave way for the Judicial Service Commission to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary action against him.

Magistrate Magomu’s woes stem from the recent visit by the Principal Judge Flavian Zeija to his court when he was not on duty as expected.

According to the Acting Chief Registrar, after getting information about magistrate Magomu’s absconding from duty, he was asked to explain himself but his response was unsatisfactory, hence the need to be forwarded to the JSC for disciplinary action.

The interdiction of magistrate Magomu comes barely two weeks after two registrars of the High Court in Masaka and Executions Division; Cissy Mudhasi and Deo Nizeyimana respectively were also interdicted for allegedly issuing one-sided garnishee orders.