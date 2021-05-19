By Fred Mwambu Fufa president Eng Moses Magogo has been moved from heading the Caf Beach Soccer and Futsal committee to deputize Cameroonian Seidou Mbombo Njoya in the Organising Committee of the Africa Nations Championships (Chan).

Caf announced the recent reshuffles of the members to its standing committees on Tuesday afternoon.

The appointments followed the body’s executive committee’s meeting that was chaired by new Caf president Patrice Motsepe and attended by Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Fifa supremo Gianni Infantino on Saturday in Kigali.

The meeting, the first for Motsepe since his election in March, focused on revamping Caf competitions and appointment of chairpersons and their deputies for the various Caf standing committees.

“Caf has announced a new team that will lead the work of CAF in the standing committees,” the body announced. Motsepe proposed the changes to the Caf Emergency Committee who then forwarded the names to the Executive Committee for ratifications.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/soccer/magogo-gets-new-post-in-caf-reshuffles-3405834