By Prossy Kisakye

Budiope East Member of Parliament who is also the FUFA president Moses Magogo has pledged to lobby for the passing of modern law that will support the development of sports in the country

He revealed this after taking an oath to represent Budiope East County in parliament. He said there is a comprehensive plan as far as the sports infrastructure in-country is concerned.

Meanwhile, Buyaga East Member of Parliament Eric Musana pledged to push for the safe water project in the Kagadi area to enable people to get safe water.

He also emphasized his intention to contest for the post of deputy speaker in this 11th parliament.