By Denis Bbosa
There is great hope that the Sports Bill, drafted by Fufa president and Budiope East MP Moses Magogo, will be the lasting remedy to the sector challenge upon completion.
On Tuesday at the Fufa Complex, Magogo made it the pivotal point as he summed up the annual events by the federation.
“I have already sent the draft to the Gazette and now working on the Financial certificate from the Ministry of Finance. After that it will be ready for the first parliamentary review,” Magogo revealed.
Read more:https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/soccer/magogo-pushes-to-gazette-sports-bill-draft-pleads-for-coach-micho-patience-3660294