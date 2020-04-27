Officials from the joint security team have revealed that the Khat (Mairungi) business that is taking place at the Uganda – South Sudan border, in Amuru District is likely to promote the spread of coronavirus.

Police publicist, Fred Enanga says field reports indicate that there is a booming trade of Khat in this area mostly by the youths who carry the drug through porous points across river Unyama to Nimule in South Sudan.

The drugs are reportedly transported during night hours from the central region especially the districts of Butambala and Mpigi.

So far, ten vehicles have been impounded carrying sacks of khat destined to Nimule and parked at Elegu border post.

Enanga says police along with other security agencies will continue to monitor and close all gaps curtailing the fight against COVID-19.