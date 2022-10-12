President Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of armed forces has appointed Maj. Gen. Dick Olum as the new commander of Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Maj. Gen. Olum replaces Lt. Gen. Muhanga Kayanja who was recently appointed commander of Land Forces.

According to a tweet from the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen. Felix Kulayigye, the president has also appointed Maj. Gen. Olum as the commander of the UPDF mountain division.

Before his latest appointment, Gen Olum was the defense advisor at Uganda’s embassy in Kinshasa, DRC.

Ugandan and Congolese armies launched joint air and artillery strikes in an operation dubbed Operation Shujaa to quell ADF camps.