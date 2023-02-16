A student from Makerere University Business School (MUBS) has emerged as the best overall performing learner during the 73rd graduation ceremony at Makerere University.

Mr. Jordan Jeff Owomugisha, a former guild president of MUBS Mbarara campus was pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce.

He beat over 13,000 students graduating during the 73rd graduation ceremony after scoring a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.90.

He said it satisfying to be the best among the 13000 graduating during the 5-day 73rd ceremony.

According to Owomugisha, he managed to make it by reading so hard, doing the right thing at the right time, and always making sure he concentrated and dedicated all his efforts to books during exam period so that he could read all the concepts.

He added that he had a serious discussion group that helped him out.

Makerere University’s Convocation led by the Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi on Thursday presented awards of recognition to the Chancellor, Chairperson of Council, Vice-Chancellor, Principal, MUBS as well as a plaque and a cash prize of Shs1 million to the best overall student, Mr. Owomugisha.

The graduation ceremony, which kicked off on Monday will see a total of over 13,500 students graduate in various programmes.