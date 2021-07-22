By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University officials have unveiled a Shs2.6billion machine that will be used by scientists at the institution and across the country to develop Covid-19 drugs and vaccines.

Unveiling the high tech machine at the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT), Prof John Baptist Kirabira said that these acquired electron microscopes can see nanoparticles, normal machines cannot see.

According to Prof Kirabira, this machine is capable of doing a number of things including forensics and mineral identification.

Prof Kirabira however says since Covid-19 continues to ravage the country, this machine is specifically meant to help the country to develop and discover the Covid-19 vaccine and the drugs.

The machine is the first of its kind in East Africa and fourth in Africa.

South African has two and Ghana possess one.

The machine comes at a time when the government and scientists across the country are working around the clock to produce Uganda’s 1st Covid vaccine.