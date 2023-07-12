Makerere University and African Institute for Capacity Development (AICAD) have unveiled a platform that will be used to gather and share scientific research published by public universities in East Africa.

Unveiling the platform that will be housed at Makerere University today, AICAD Country Director, Mr. Gaston Ampe Tumuhimbise said that research and innovations will be disseminated to the public to make use of it.

He says that scientists should not create knowledge and keep it away on grounds that they are protecting their patent and intellectual rights when the public is suffering.

He added that innovators and entrepreneurs should be able to use the generated knowledge and content to create goods and services, something he said will in return eradicate poverty.

As a result, all the research and innovation developed by public universities funded by the government in East Africa will be gathered in the same space after which it will be made available to the public.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says no country can develop without research, stressing that the world is now in the era of knowledge-based sharing where those in the know are the ones that develop.

He added that with this appointment, Makerere is ready to work with AICAD to coordinate all member universities and other research data-generating agencies to pursue the idea of open science.