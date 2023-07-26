Makerere University management has bowed to pressure and promoted over 150 staff to different ranks, ranging from assistant lecturers to the professor level, in its mass promotion that was announced on Tuesday.

The staff promotions come weeks after the university teaching staff threatened to go on strike next month if the institution fails to promote all the staff who are due for promotion.

According to the July 24 circular signed by the Acting Director of Human Resources, Mr. Lawrence Sanyu, the decision to promote 159 staff was taken during the 711th meeting of the Appointments Board, which sat on July 21.

Among the 150 promoted staff, 5 have been promoted to the rank of professor, 18 to associate professors, 52 to senior lecturers, and 83 from the rank of assistant lecturer to lecturer.

The promotions come with a salary increment after their promotion has been implemented by the university management.

When contacted, the Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association, Dr. Robert Kakuru, welcomed the move by the university but asked management to promote the remaining staff who applied for promotions.