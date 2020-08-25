

The Uganda medical council has cleared Makerere University to resume admission of students to the department of Dentistry.

The University suspended admission of students into bachelor of dental school because it had not met requirements set by the East Africa Dental and Medical council.

The council last year closed dental schools in various Universities across the region, Makerere University inclusive because they did not have enough lecturers, equipment and enough space.

The Uganda medical and dental council last week visited Makerere University dental school to ascertain whether they had fulfilled the set requirements and conditions.

The university Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says it is now cleared to resume admission.