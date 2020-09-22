The chairman of Makerere University Convocation Dr Tanga Odoi has pledged to mobilize members to re-build the Ivory tower that was gutted by fire on Sunday.

The building is one of the university’s oldest structures, a signature symbol of Uganda’s oldest university which was completed in 1941 under the leadership of George C. Turner.

It housed several offices including the university’s main hall, university printery and vice chancellor’s office.

Odoi says once cleared by the university council, he will lead the convocation members in soliciting funds to rebuild the tower.

He also asks the public not to apportion blame to any one because investigations are still ongoing.