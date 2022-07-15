By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University Council has resolved to ban all physical guild elections, saying future elections will be conducted virtually.

The University Council called for an emergency meeting today following the death of a Uganda Christian University student during the last campaign day of Makerere guild elections.

According to a letter from the council chairperson Lorna Magara, the 88thguild elections were suspended indefinably.

Also suspended is the Guild care-taker leadership, including the university senior room and any other guild structures on campus.

The University council also appointed a committee to review the constitution with regard to guild elections, role of wardens, the custodians and security as well as study the influence of external forces in the elections process and report back in one mont with findings and recommendations.