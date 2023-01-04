By Damali Mukhaye & Dorothy Nagitta

Makerere University Council has directed the convocation to account for nearly Shs600m that management has remitted to it for the last four years.

A January 2 letter from the council Chairperson, Lorna Magara to Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice-Chancellor indicates that the alumni association has not provided accountability for the funds advanced to them from the university budget.

It is against this background that Magara has asked Prof. Nawangwe to submit a schedule of all payments from the University to the convocation over the specified period.

Nawangwe tells KFM that he is yet to write to convocation to formally request for the information.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chairperson of the University Convocation who also doubles as the chairperson of NRM Electoral Commission, Mr. Tanga Odoi says he is yet to receive the said letter from the Council chairperson.