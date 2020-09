By Patience Ahimbisibwe

Makerere University Council is currently locked up in a meeting to discuss the fierce fire that razed down the institution’s iconic Ivory Tower.

The impromptu meeting called by the council chairperson Ronah Magara is meant to among other things; assess the extent of damage and seek direction for the course of investigation.

The outcome of the meeting is to be communicated to the media at a news conference scheduled for 3pm.