BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere University is today set to form a special committee that will be mandated with the role of selecting businesses to be evicted from the University premises and those that should be maintained.

The Chief Security Officer, Cyrus Omara says they are forming a committee comprising of members from security, legal and estates department to handle the task.

The move follows a directive from the University Council to stop all business activities at the university, except for those contracted by management to provide catering services to students and the souvenir shop under the Makerere University Endowment Fund.

This meant that all businesses including Banks, restaurants, canteens, photocopying, stationery, bars, vendors, salons, telephone booths and washing bays were supposed to pack up and leave the university premises by July 1.

However, sources at the university said that if all businesses were to be evicted, services would be paralyzed, because some of them, like banks, offer critical services.

According to the University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda, the Monday management meeting agreed to conduct an assessment of all businesses and exempt from eviction, those that were legally established.