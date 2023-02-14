Makerere University’s 73rd graduation ceremony has entered day two day as more students from various colleges are expected to be passed out.

The graduation ceremony, which kicked off yesterday will see a total of over 13,500 students graduate from various programs.

The Minister of Education, Hon. Janet Museveni who addressed guests on Monday via zoom challenged the current University Council to raise the standard of Makerere University by equipping students in the fight against societal evils, the fight against sexual perversions, HIV/AIDs, and corruption.

She asked graduands and parents to join her in the fight against moral decadence in society and appealed to the staff, students, and all stakeholders of Makerere University to participate in the campaign code-named “Makerere says no to HIV/AIDS and Corruption.”

Students from the college of education and external studies, as well as agriculture and environmental sciences, will graduate today, Tuesday February 14.