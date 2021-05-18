By Damali Mukhaye

More students are set to graduate today as Makerere University’s 71st graduation ceremony enters day two.

Those to graduate today, are students from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and College of Education and External Studies.

However, just like yesterday, only students with Master’s degrees, PhDs and undergraduate students with first class degrees will attend the ceremony physically.

During yesterday’s graduation, the university Chancellor, Prof Ezra Suruma urged graduands to have a transformative impact on the future of Uganda and the East African region.

He also asked graduands to share the little they will have with those in need and desist from being selfish.