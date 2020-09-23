

By Nobert Atukunda

Makerere University has introduced a short course on pandemics to enhance preparedness and management of epidemics

The course called Pandemic preparedness with one health approach will benefit atleast 30 people from the East African Region.

Joseph Odoi, the Assistant Communications and Knowledge Management Officer at Makerere University School of public health says the course is set to kick off in November and is free of charge.

Uganda has registered 6,712 Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths and 2,778 recoveries.