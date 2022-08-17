Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has revealed that the main building that was destroyed by fire in 2019 will be ready next year.

Nawangwe had initially said that the main building would be ready at the time of the century celebrations slated for next month.

However, in an interview with KFM, Prof Nawangwe now says the contractors asked for two years to complete the building.

He says that they are optimist that by June 2023, the building will be up and ready for use.

He says that the government released all the Shs21 billion required to restore the building to its original state.

The university is now looking for funds from alumni to re-furnish the building.