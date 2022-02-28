By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University management is slated to sit next month to approve the graduation list for its forthcoming 72nd graduation ceremony.

Makerere University is slated to hold its graduation ceremony on May 23rd at the University’s main campus in Kampala.

The five days graduation ceremony will end on May 27.

Speaking to KFM, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says the University management will sit mid-next month to approve the graduation list.

He says that the results of students are currently being uploaded on the new system ahead of the approval.

Over 14,000 are slated to graduate.