Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has revealed that the institution needs Shs150 billion to facilitate the renovation of halls of residence and key colleges in the university.

Speaking at the ongoing graduation ceremony, Nawangwe said they plan to renovate all halls of residence and the college of natural sciences.

He added that priority is to be given to Lumumba and Mary Stuart Halls which are completely dilapidated before moving to other halls and the college of natural science.

Nawangwe also appealed to the Ministry of Finance to avail the funds needed to renovate the listed halls of residence to improve the status of students.