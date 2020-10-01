Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has revealed that the university needs Shs15 billion to restore the main building that was recently destroyed by fire.

Addressing journalists this morning, Prof Nawangwa said government experts assessed the damage caused and estimated the cost of reconstruction to be at Shs15 billion.

He says that the Shs15bn covers, equipment inside the building and the structure itself.

Nawangwe explains that the building will now cost more since they are going to use advanced technology to reconstruct it.

He says that the University could not wait for the investigations to be completed before starting construction because they are soon celebrating their 100 years in existence and the building must be ready.