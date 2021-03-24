By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University has postponed its 71st graduation ceremony that was slated to take place in May because it coincides with President Museveni’s swearing-in.

This is the second time the university is postponing the ceremony.

The institution had earlier set March 16th-19th for the graduation, but the university senate decided to postpone it to May 10 -14th because some students’ exam marks were not ready.

However, in an interview with KFM, Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says the graduation will not be held on that date because it clashes with that of the swearing-in ceremony.

He says the graduation has now been pushed to May 17th.

The University is slated to graduate over 12,000 students but Prof Nawangwe says just a few will physically attend the function due to covid-19 while others will attend virtually.