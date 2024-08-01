Health researchers have rolled out a campaign in teacher training institutions to provide early interventions that will help curb mental health-related illnesses in primary schools.

A group of researchers from Makerere University College of Health Sciences led by Dr. Janet Nakigudde says the intervention will be carried out in three core primary teacher teaching institutions using a mobile smartphone-based application code-Named M –health M –Well.

She notes that although the government banned corporal punishments in schools, they still exist due to mild mental health-related and stress among the teachers.

She explains that the mobile app will allow the users to track and monitor mental health symptoms while gaining access to education on how the pandemic affects strategies for coping with high anxiety levels.

“We wanted to find out if our intervention can work both in rural setting as it would work in an urban setting”, Nakigudde said.