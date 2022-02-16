By Priscilla Maloba

The Makerere University vice-chancellor has revoked the suspension of 12 students, who had been temporarily dismissed from the institution after allegedly engaging in demonstrations over online classes.

The students, who were suspended on February 8 and banned from accessing the university premises include Idd Mutyaba, David Mugisha, Abdulfatah Higenyi, Enoch Kato, Aloysius Nuwagaba, Francis Asiimwe, Phillimon Ayebazibwe, Mathew Matovu, Joseph Mukisa, Manful Abeneitwe, Wicliff Turyahabwe, and Edrine Price Bbosa.

