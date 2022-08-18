Makerere University has asked Parliament to consider establishing a scholarship or loan scheme to support graduate training.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe says the government stopped sponsoring graduate studies in the early 80s and this has affected their strategy of increasing enrolment in graduate programs.

According to Nawangwe, graduate education now attracts fewer students because it is expensive, arguing that if they were sponsored or given loans, more research would be conducted in the country to guide national development.

Currently, the government only sponsors undergraduate students in all public universities, loans are also only given to undergraduate students.

Nawangwe made the remarks during the courtesy visit of the university to managers to Parliament.