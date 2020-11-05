Makerere University has written to the ministry of finance asking for a supplementary budget of Shs1b to cover the financial implications resulting from decisions of the University tribunal.

According an October 29th letter addressed to the

the University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda says the staff tribunal directed the University to reinstate several staff who had been sacked or suspended on payrolls.

According to Kiranda, the staff tribunal decisions bare financial implications and will require upto Shs1bn.

However, when contacted the ministry of finance spokesperson Jim Mugunga said he was not aware about the letter but said all government agencies are free to ask for supplements provided they justify their requests.