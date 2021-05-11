By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University is set to graduate over 13,000 students for the 2020/2021 academic year next week.

The Academic Registrar, Alfred Masikye says the 5-day graduation ceremony kicks off on Monday 17th to Friday 21st May.

The graduation will be held virtually in observance of the Covid-19 preventive Standard Operation Procedures and only students who have scored first class in various programs will attend the function physically.

According to the schedule, Schools of Law, College of Health Sciences and College of Natural Sciences will graduate on Monday.

Students from the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and College of Education & External Studies will graduate on Tuesday, while those from the College of Business and Management Sciences, College of Computing and Information Sciences and College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security will graduate on Wednesday.



And Makerere University Business School students will graduate on Thursday and the ceremony will end on Friday with College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology and College of Humanities and Social Sciences.