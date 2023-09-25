More than 300 business owners in and around Makerere University are living in fear of an impending eviction starting today.

The eviction process that will cost the university Shs20.2m, targets those that were illegally set up and are not paying rent.

“Expect some teargas at the hill today as plans have been finalised to evict all illegal businesses in the early hours,”a source told Daily Monitor.

When contacted, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said he was not aware of the eviction.

However, Mr Julius Gumisiriza, the chairperson of Makerere Universi- ty Business Owners, confirmed the planned eviction.

“The eviction has been kept a top secret by the university management, but we received information from our sources that they intend to come and evict everybody tomorrow (today),” he said in an interview yesterday.

Mr Gumisiriza said they filed a case before the Court of Appeal in connection with the matter

“We appealed after losing to the university last year. Our case is pending judgment,and we are scheduled to ap-

pear before the court on November 20. The university has ignored that and intends to apply force,” he said.

“For now, there is nothing we can do other than wait for their actions and we proceed to court,” he added