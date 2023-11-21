By Noeline Nabukenya

Makerere University has set new dates for the 74th graduation ceremony during which 13,000 students are expected to graduate at the institution’s main campus in Kampala. A letter released yesterday by Prof Mukadasi Buyinza, the academic registrar, said the graduation ceremony will be held next year, between January 22 and January 26.

It had earlier been announced that the ceremony would be held from January 8 to January 12,2024 but due to the expected NAM Summit, the changes had to be made to avoid collision.

The University vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, revealed last month that the Senate would convene to consider the final graduation list. However, this was not possible, according to the university’s spokesperson, Ms Ritah Namisango.

“We call upon all those students who will be graduating to use this time to ensure that they have satisfied the academic requirements and financial obligations,” Ms Namisango said.

If all goes well, this is the first time that the oldest public institution in Uganda will be conducting its gradua- tion in January after the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the academic calendar. The university held its grad- uation ceremony this year in February, but Prof Nawangwe said the institution was slated to return to the old scheduling in August next year.

Ever since the Covid -19 lockdown, Makerere has embraced a blended learning format with some students studying off-campus in what is termed the Makerere University E-learning Environment.

While addressing the 4th Fulbright Prof William Ssenteza Kajubi memorial lecture on November 7, Prof Nawang- we noted that the institution had embraced Artificial Intelligence as the new normal to enable learning for all the students.