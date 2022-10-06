Makerere University academic and non-teaching staff are bitter at the university management for skipping them at Makerere University @100 grand celebrations that were held yesterday at the main campus in Kampala.

The staff leadership of both the teaching and non-teaching staff have accused the University of declining to invite them and other normal staff to witness the memorial day.

The University today held the grand century celebrations that peaked the whole year celebrations that kicked off last year in August.

Robert Kakuru, the Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA), says that the university is celebrating Mak@100 when the top leadership of Makerere University Administrative Staff Association (MASA) is not invited.

He says that those that could have been invited got invitations in their individual capacity.

He added that the staff invitations for both the academic, administrative, and support staff were very selective and discriminatory, and many staff who passionately wanted to attend this memorable event were left out.

The Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Nawangwe says it was a small congregation that required only a few people.